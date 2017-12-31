Ashley Young: Man Utd full-back charged with violent conduct after clash with Dusan Tadic

Ashley Young has made 17 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season
Young scored twice at his former club Watford last month

Manchester United's Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

Young, 32, appeared to strike Dusan Tadic of Southampton with an elbow in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The incident was not spotted by referee Craig Pawson and Young has until 17:00 GMT on Sunday to respond to the charge.

Young, who joined United from Aston Villa in June 2011, returned to the England squad last month after a four-year international absence.

