Celtic: Scott Brown says Rangers draw doesn't detract from 'phenomenal' year

Scott Brown says Saturday's goalless draw with Rangers took none of the shine off Celtic's "phenomenal" year.

Celtic completed an unbeaten domestic treble in Brendan Rodgers' first season in charge last term and have already won the League Cup this season.

They also set a new British record of 69 unbeaten domestic games and qualified for the Europa League.

"Since the manager came in he's been a breath of fresh air and with every game we seem to get better," Brown said.

"It has been phenomenal. The run that we went on to win the treble was fantastic.

"I am enjoying my football and we have more belief in ourselves.

"This bunch of lads have been great. They have done everything they possibly could have and have looked after their bodies on and off the park.

"Now it is time for a rest and a little bit of down time and enjoy the family time."

The Scottish champions head into the winter break knowing they face Zenit St Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League in February after finishing third in their Champions League group.

They lead the Premiership by eight points from Aberdeen and are 11 points clear of third-placed Rangers as they chase a seventh successive title.

Celtic have already played 38 games this season and skipper Brown is looking forward to a break ahead of some warm-weather training in Dubai.

"When you look across the board in Europe, that is up there with the most games played and it is just going to get longer next season with the qualification games for the Champions League," Brown said.

"We enjoy playing games but we also enjoy the little bit of rest and after a week off it will be like a mini pre-season in Dubai."

Craig Gordon pulled off two top-class saves to keep Rangers at bay in the second half on Saturday

Few observers expected Rangers to leave Celtic Park with any points on Saturday, but despite riding their luck in the first half, it was the Ibrox side that looked the more likely to win it in the second.

"You never know what can happen in these games," Brown added.

"In the past we would maybe have lost a late goal but it shows you our fitness and we have a top-quality goalkeeper in Craig Gordon who kept us in the game.

"Yet again, we could have scored a few in the first half which could have made it nice and cushy for us but it wasn't to be.

"These games are always tough. Since the manager has come in we have done really well in them though.

"We've had six wins and two draws [against Rangers], so it's been not too bad for us and a great year overall. You've got to take the positives out of that."