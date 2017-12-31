Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers says his Celtic players are drained and badly in need of a rest after they ended 2017 with a 0-0 home draw with Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown says goalkeeper Craig Gordon's second-half wonder-saves from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos in the Old Firm derby prove he is still a top class player at 35 years old. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers full-back James Tavernier says he knew Celtic were on the ropes in Saturday's derby when Brendan Rodgers took off Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair, the pair having hit nine goals between them against Rangers last season. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Rodgers says there will be a "revolving door" over the next month or so as he plans January moves and admits players will leave in search of first team football. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Gordon denied Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos with a brilliant reaction stop

Rangers boss Graeme Murty, having watched his side miss second-half chances to win Saturday's derby match, insists his players must build on the performance against Celtic as they look to enjoy a strong start to 2018. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Tom Rogic, currently injured, made a surprise visit to a Celtic supporters bar in Sydney to watch the Old Firm match. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty hopes former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Rossiter is ready to put his injury problems behind him and become a key player for the Ibrox club in 2018. (Herald)

Murty admits Rossiter is having a "hard time" as he tries to shake his injury problems and return to fitness. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists Kyle Lafferty's challenge on Graeme Shinnie, which earned him a red card as Hearts drew 0-0 at Pittodrie, was indefensible. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts manager Craig Levein reckons the decision to send off Lafferty was "very harsh." (Sunday Mail)

Levein insists his Hearts players deserve great credit after Saturday's draw at Aberdeen meant they have now gone a club-record six matches without conceding a goal. (Sunday Mail)

Derek McInnes and Craig Levein had differing views on Kyle Lafferty's red card

Rangers are trying to beat a host of clubs, including Italian side Napoli, to the loan signing of Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley expects his assistant Jimmy Nicholl to become Rangers manager Graeme Murty's new number two this week, after the Ibrox outfit asked the Bairns for permission to speak to the Northern Irishman. (Scotsman)

An Australian tourist has thanked the "superb" Kilmarnock fans who stopped him in Edinburgh and took him to Easter Road with them to watch the Ayrshire side earn a 1-1 draw with Hibernian. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill is convinced his side are closing the gap on inter-city rivals Glasgow, despite the Warriors winning Saturday's derby 17-0 to level the 1872 Cup series. (Herald)

Glasgow boss Dave Rennie says Saturday's win over Edinburgh was all about gaining some respect back after losing to their rivals last week after they had played much of the match with 14 men. (Scotsman)