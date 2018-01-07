Women's Super League 1
Chelsea Ladies0Arsenal Women0

Chelsea Ladies v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Ladies

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Bright
  • 5Flaherty
  • 16Eriksson
  • 3Blundell
  • 18Mjelde
  • 17Chapman
  • 7Davison
  • 10Ji
  • 14Kirby
  • 23Bachmann

Substitutes

  • 6Asante
  • 8Carney
  • 9Aluko
  • 12Spencer
  • 20Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence

Arsenal Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 18Evans
  • 19Rose
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Nobbs
  • 20Janssen
  • 21van de Donk
  • 9Carter
  • 11Miedema
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 2Scott
  • 13Moorhouse
  • 15McCabe
  • 16Quinn
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 22James
  • 24Hinds

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea LadiesAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.

Attempt missed. Emma Mitchell (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lisa Evans following a corner.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women).

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001951415
2Chelsea Ladies64202121914
3Liverpool Ladies64021551012
4Arsenal Women6321118311
5Sunderland Ladies7304718-119
6Reading Women522112578
7Bristol City Women6213417-137
8Everton Ladies72051112-16
9B'ham City Ladies6114713-64
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006022-220
View full Women's Super League 1 table

