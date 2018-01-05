Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (Sun)

From the section

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is an injury doubt having come off in the home defeat against Sunderland.

Caretaker boss Gary Brazil picked Ben Brereton as a central striker against Leeds, but Tyler Walker is another option for the Championship side.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger begins a three-match touchline ban as midfielder Granit Xhaka misses out (groin).

Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) are all out.

Holders Arsenal have won the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons.

