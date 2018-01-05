Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United (Sun)

Shrewsbury, under manager Paul Hurst, currently sit second in League One.

How to follow: Watch on BBC One from 14:00 GMT, listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Shrewsbury's second choice keeper Craig MacGillivray will be in goal as Dean Henderson has not been given permission to play by parent club Manchester United.

Left-back Max Lowe is available after signing from Derby County on loan.

West Ham have injury doubts over a host of players so boss David Moyes is likely to select a weakened team.

Joe Hart is expected to play in goal, while Sam Byram, Edmilson Fernandes and Jose Fonte remain out.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Even without being understandably distracted by playing Premier League games on Tuesday and Thursday, this looked a tricky game for West Ham.

"Shrewsbury are the surprise package of League One. Tipped for relegation they are actually pushing for automatic promotion.

"Their success has been based on solid defensive principles which have seen then concede only four league goals at home, the joint best record in all four of the top divisions.

"If Shrewsbury-born Joe Hart - who played for the town's cricket club as well as the football team - tweeted his delight at the draw; David Moyes kept rather quieter. Moyes is also a former Shrewsbury player, but will also recall all too well losing there in his first FA Cup tie as Everton's manager 15 years ago."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst: "We aren't all going to go home and think that's the end of the road and our season's over if we lose against West Ham on Sunday, so I want us to try and be as positive as possible, but with it in mind that we are playing against higher quality players and if we leave too many gaps the chances are we will get exploited."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "Do I want to win the FA Cup? One hundred per cent. But I don't think it can be where we can damage our league season.

"If I could win the cup I would definitely try to win the cup, but I couldn't do it if I thought it would affect the Premier League."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have never previously met Shrewsbury in a knockout competition.

Their four previous meetings were in back-to-back seasons in the old Division Two and resulted in two wins apiece.

Shrewsbury's win over West Ham at Upton Park in April 1980 came just two weeks before the Hammers lifted the last of their three FA Cups.

Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in 1979 and 1982.

They have only gone beyond the third round once in the last 14 years.

This is Shrewsbury's first FA Cup third round tie against Premier League opposition since January 2003, when they eliminated David Moyes' Everton.

West Ham United