Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona1Juventus3

Hellas Verona 1-3 Juventus

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has scored in each of his last four Serie A appearances against Verona

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Juventus beat Verona to move back to within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Blaise Matuidi put Juve ahead, firing in the rebound after Gonzalo Higuain's shot was tipped onto the post.

Martin Caceres hit a fine equaliser from 25 yards - the first goal his former side had conceded in nine games.

But Dybala scored twice in the final 18 minutes, converting Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross and then adding another after a good run into the box.

Leaders Napoli won 1-0 at Crotone on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Saturday, third-placed Inter Milan drew 0-0 with Lazio, their fourth Serie A game without victory. They now trail leaders Napoli by seven points.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi criticised the video replay system in Serie A this season. His team were awarded a penalty for handball, before the decision was reversed.

"My verdict is absolutely negative because it takes the excitement out of football; players don't hug each other after scoring a goal any more, instead they look straight towards the referee," he said.

"It takes the excitement away from us and the fans. For me, it's removing the adrenaline and my enjoyment of football.

"I enjoy the Europa League games more."

Roma, who remain fourth, drew 1-1 with Sassuolo but had two goals disallowed by the video referee. Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma ahead, but Simone Missiroli equalised.

AC Milan drew 1-1 with Fiorentina, with Hakan Calhanoglu equalising after Giovanni Simeone's opener. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his 100th Milan appearance, at the age of 18.

Bottom side Benevento beat Chievo 1-0 - their first Serie A win, at the 19th attempt.

They are 11 points below 17th-placed SPAL, who lost 2-0 to Sampdoria with Fabio Quagliarella scoring two injury-time penalties.

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

  • 1Andrade
  • 28Ferrari
  • 75Heurtaux
  • 12Caracciolo
  • 26CáceresBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPazziniat 78'minutes
  • 2Orestes CaldeiraBooked at 85mins
  • 5Zuculini
  • 77Büchel
  • 7Verde
  • 24BessaSubstituted forCalvanoat 88'minutes
  • 9KeanSubstituted forZuculiniat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Laner
  • 8Fossati
  • 11Pazzini
  • 14Zuculini
  • 17Silvestri
  • 23Calvano
  • 27Valoti
  • 29Tupta
  • 37Bearzotti
  • 40Coppola
  • 69Souprayen
  • 97Felicioli

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBarzagliat 74'minutes
  • 4Benatia
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 6Khedira
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forBernardeschiat 45'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Higuaín
  • 17MandzukicSubstituted forMarchisioat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 20Pjaca
  • 22Asamoah
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Sturaro
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 35Loria
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home22
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Verona 1, Juventus 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Verona 1, Juventus 3.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Franco Zuculini (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Juventus).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Calvano (Verona).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franco Zuculini (Verona).

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Simone Calvano replaces Daniel Bessa.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Franco Zuculini (Verona).

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Booking

Rômulo (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rômulo (Verona).

Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franco Zuculini (Verona).

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franco Zuculini (Verona).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Franco Zuculini replaces Moise Kean.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruno Zuculini (Verona).

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Martín Cáceres because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Verona 1, Juventus 3. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) because of an injury.

Delay in match Martín Cáceres (Verona) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Verona 1, Juventus 2. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th December 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli19153142132948
2Juventus19152248153347
3Inter Milan19125234142041
4Roma18123329121739
5Lazio18114343222137
6Sampdoria189363426830
7Udinese189093226627
8Fiorentina197662820827
9Atalanta197662925427
10Torino1951042527-225
11AC Milan197482427-325
12Bologna197392327-424
13Chievo195681931-1221
14Sassuolo1963101329-1621
15Cagliari1962111830-1220
16Genoa194691522-718
17SPAL1936101933-1415
18Crotone1943121337-2415
19Hellas Verona1934121839-2113
20Benevento1911171041-314
View full Italian Serie A table

