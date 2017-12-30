Hellas Verona 1-3 Juventus

Paulo Dybala has scored in each of his last four Serie A appearances against Verona

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Juventus beat Verona to move back to within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Blaise Matuidi put Juve ahead, firing in the rebound after Gonzalo Higuain's shot was tipped onto the post.

Martin Caceres hit a fine equaliser from 25 yards - the first goal his former side had conceded in nine games.

But Dybala scored twice in the final 18 minutes, converting Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross and then adding another after a good run into the box.

Leaders Napoli won 1-0 at Crotone on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Saturday, third-placed Inter Milan drew 0-0 with Lazio, their fourth Serie A game without victory. They now trail leaders Napoli by seven points.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi criticised the video replay system in Serie A this season. His team were awarded a penalty for handball, before the decision was reversed.

"My verdict is absolutely negative because it takes the excitement out of football; players don't hug each other after scoring a goal any more, instead they look straight towards the referee," he said.

"It takes the excitement away from us and the fans. For me, it's removing the adrenaline and my enjoyment of football.

"I enjoy the Europa League games more."

Roma, who remain fourth, drew 1-1 with Sassuolo but had two goals disallowed by the video referee. Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma ahead, but Simone Missiroli equalised.

AC Milan drew 1-1 with Fiorentina, with Hakan Calhanoglu equalising after Giovanni Simeone's opener. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his 100th Milan appearance, at the age of 18.

Bottom side Benevento beat Chievo 1-0 - their first Serie A win, at the 19th attempt.

They are 11 points below 17th-placed SPAL, who lost 2-0 to Sampdoria with Fabio Quagliarella scoring two injury-time penalties.