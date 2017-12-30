BBC Sport - Manchester United 0-0 Southampton: Mauricio Pellegrino praises solid display
Pellegrino praises solid Saints display
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino praises his side's efforts in holding Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 December, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton
