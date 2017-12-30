BBC Sport - Man Utd 0-0 Southampton: Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for one month - Jose Mourinho
Ibrahimovic out for one month - Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out for a month as Manchester United's winless Premier League run stretched to three games with a 0-0 draw against Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 0-0 Southampton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
