BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Warrenpoint Town 3-3 Ards

McKenna strikes late to rescue draw for Warrenpoint

  • From the section Irish

Liam McKenna strikes in injury time to rescue a point for the Milltown outfit against Ards.

Darren Murray and Conor McMenamin were the other scorers for 'Point while Michael McLellan, Scott Davidson and Craig McMillen found the net for Ards.

Top videos

Video

McKenna strikes late to rescue draw for Warrenpoint

  • From the section Irish
Video

Klopp reveals Salah injury worry

Video

Ibrahimovic out for one month - Mourinho

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Smith stars as Test is drawn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ozil and Sanchez have been spoilt - Keown

Video

Everton victim of their own errors - Allardyce

Video

Benitez targets January signings

Video

We tried absolutely everything to win - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hughes defends Stoke team selection at Chelsea

Video

'Superstar' Kane off the market - Pochettino

Video

Commons & Ferguson preview Old Firm clash

Video

Transfer fees are 'the last thing' on Klopp's mind

Video

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Children passing rugby balls to each other

Rugbytots Kintbury

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired