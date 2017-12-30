BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Warrenpoint Town 3-3 Ards
McKenna strikes late to rescue draw for Warrenpoint
- From the section Irish
Liam McKenna strikes in injury time to rescue a point for the Milltown outfit against Ards.
Darren Murray and Conor McMenamin were the other scorers for 'Point while Michael McLellan, Scott Davidson and Craig McMillen found the net for Ards.
