BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Linfield 1-2 Crusaders
Crusaders fight back to stun Linfield
Irish
Second-half goals from Billy Joe Burns and Gavin Whyte give Crusaders a 2-1 comeback victory over champions Linfield at Windsor Park.
Linfield had taken the lead through Josh Robinson in the first minute.
Crusaders move to within two points of leaders Coleraine with a game in hand, while Linfield drop to fifth.
