BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Coleraine's lead reduced to two points after draw at Cliftonville
Ten-man Coleraine hold off Cliftonville to earn point
Coleraine's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership is cut to two points after they battle to a 0-0 draw with fourth-placed Cliftonville at Solitude.
The Bannsiders had Aaron Traynor sent off 15 minutes from time.
