BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballymena United fight back to beat Glenavon 3-1
Ballymena fight back to beat Glenavon
Irish
Kevin Braniff, Cathair Friel and Kyle Owens are on target for Ballymena as they fight back to beat Glenavon 3-1 at the Showgrounds.
Sammy Clingan had given Glenavon the lead from the penalty spot in the first minute.
