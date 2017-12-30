BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballymena United fight back to beat Glenavon 3-1

Kevin Braniff, Cathair Friel and Kyle Owens are on target for Ballymena as they fight back to beat Glenavon 3-1 at the Showgrounds.

Sammy Clingan had given Glenavon the lead from the penalty spot in the first minute.

Ballymena fight back to beat Glenavon

