Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp unsure on Liverpool forward's injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Klopp concerned by possible Salah injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unsure about whether forward Mohamed Salah will be fit for his side's match against Burnley on New Year's Day.

The Egypt international scored twice as Liverpool beat Leicester 2-1, but limped off with seven minutes of the game remaining.

Salah has scored 17 Premier League goals, and 23 in all competitions.

"We have to see what his problem was," said Klopp. "We will see what he can do for the next game."

The 25-year-old is second only to Harry Kane, with 18 goals, and has also laid on five assists since his £34m move from Roma in June.

"I don't know in this moment exactly [what it is] but he was limping. That's never a good sign," Klopp added.