Romelu Lukaku: Manchester United striker suffers head injury against Southampton

Romelu Lukaku suffered the injury in the ninth minute

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a head injury during their match against Southampton on Saturday.

The Belgium international was hurt in a clash of heads with Saints' Wesley Hoedt inside the first 10 minutes.

He was conscious when he was taken off wearing an oxygen mask after getting treatment for several minutes.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 30 games for United since his £75m move from Everton in the summer.