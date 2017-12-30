Romelu Lukaku: Manchester United striker suffers head injury against Southampton

Romelu Lukaku clashes heads with Wesley Hoedt
Romelu Lukaku suffered the injury in the ninth minute

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a head injury during their match against Southampton on Saturday.

The Belgium international was hurt in a clash of heads with Saints' Wesley Hoedt inside the first 10 minutes.

He was conscious when he was taken off wearing an oxygen mask after getting treatment for several minutes.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 30 games for United since his £75m move from Everton in the summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Children passing rugby balls to each other

Rugbytots Kintbury

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired