Benevento secure first league win of Serie A season at 19th attempt
Serie A bottom side Benevento have finally secured their first league win of the season at the 19th attempt, beating Chievo 1-0 at home.
Striker Massimo Coda scored the only goal in the 64th minute.
Playing in Serie A for the first time this season, Benevento's only previous point came via a 95th-minute equaliser by goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli against AC Milan.
Benevento are nine points behind 19th-placed Verona and 11 from safety.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Belec
- 6Djimsiti
- 5Lucioni
- 21CostaSubstituted forGravillonat 71'minutes
- 87Lombardi
- 14Viola
- 20MemushajBooked at 90mins
- 23Venuti
- 99Brignola
- 26PariginiSubstituted forD'Alessandroat 40'minutes
- 11CodaSubstituted forDi Chiaraat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 7D'Alessandro
- 10Ciciretti
- 13Chibsah
- 17Di Chiara
- 18Gyamfi
- 22Brignoli
- 32Puscas
- 90Armenteros
- 95Gravillon
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 29Cacciatore
- 40Tomovic
- 12Cesar
- 18Gobbi
- 27DepaoliSubstituted forPucciarelliat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8RadovanovicBooked at 30mins
- 23Birsa
- 56HetemajSubstituted forGarritanoat 68'minutes
- 31Pellissier
- 45IngleseSubstituted forStepinskiat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jaroszynski
- 3Dainelli
- 4Rigoni
- 7Garritano
- 9Stepinski
- 10Gaudino
- 11Leris
- 14Bani
- 20Pucciarelli
- 77Bastien
- 90Seculin
- 98Confente
- Referee:
- Francesco Fourneau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 1, Chievo 0.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo).
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ledian Memushaj (Benevento) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luca Garritano (Chievo).
Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nenad Tomovic (Chievo).
Lorenzo Venuti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo).
Lorenzo Venuti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Luca Garritano (Chievo).
Offside, Benevento. Ledian Memushaj tries a through ball, but Enrico Brignola is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Pellissier (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Massimo Gobbi.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Di Chiara (Benevento) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Bostjan Cesar.
Attempt missed. Sergio Pellissier (Chievo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valter Birsa with a cross following a set piece situation.
Luca Garritano (Chievo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Gravillon (Benevento).
Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento).
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Gianluca Di Chiara replaces Massimo Coda.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Manuel Pucciarelli replaces Fabio Depaoli.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Massimo Coda (Benevento) because of an injury.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Cristiano Lombardi.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Andrew Gravillon replaces Andrea Costa because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrea Costa (Benevento) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Luca Garritano (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariusz Stepinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Luca Garritano replaces Perparim Hetemaj.
Attempt missed. Massimo Coda (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marco D'Alessandro.
Attempt blocked. Enrico Brignola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Coda.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 1, Chievo 0. Massimo Coda (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco D'Alessandro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Attempt saved. Fabio Lucioni (Benevento) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj with a cross.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Valter Birsa.
Sergio Pellissier (Chievo) wins a free kick on the left wing.