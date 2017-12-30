BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Glentoran
Swifts and Glens in Stangmore stalemate
- From the section Irish
Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran fail to find the net in a goal-less draw in the Premiership at Stangmore Park.
Glentoran drop to seventh in the table, with the Swifts one place below them.
