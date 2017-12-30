Guernsey FC: Poor run continues after 1-1 draw with nine-man Hythe Town

Craig Young was on target for the first time since 2 December's 4-2 win over VCD Athletic

Guernsey FC's poor run of form continued as they failed to beat nine-man Hythe Town at Footes Lane.

Hythe had Will Thomas sent off after 10 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Keanu Marsh, who won a penalty six minutes later that Craig Young converted.

Hythe had an effort cleared off the line before they had Jerson Dos Santos sent off with 17 minutes to go.

But Mitchell Dickenson headed home unmarked from a corner to level with 10 minutes to go to seal a point.

Guernsey had now failed to win any of their last four games in Isthmian League Division One South, having lost their previous three matches prior to Saturday's draw.