BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton says his side deserved three points
Brighton the better side - Hughton
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton believes his side deserved more than a point after a 0-0 draw at Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 0-0 Brighton
