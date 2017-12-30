BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-0 Brighton: Rafael Benitez targets January signings
Benitez targets January signings
- From the section Newcastle
Rafael Benitez says Newcastle must add players in the January transfer window following their 0-0 draw with Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 0-0 Brighton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired