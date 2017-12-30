Natasha Harding: Wales vice-captain to leave Liverpool Ladies

Media playback is not supported on this device Harding hat-trick & other great WSL goals

Wales forward Natasha Harding is to leave Liverpool Ladies after turning down a new contract.

The 28-year-old, who joined Liverpool in January 2016 from Manchester City, has won 50 caps for her country.

"Liverpool Ladies is a big club with some really talented players but I just felt as though I needed a new challenge at this stage in my career," she said.

Harding's last goals for the Reds came when she scored a hat-trick against Sunderland in the WSL in October.

