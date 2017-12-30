Celtic 0-0 Rangers: Brendan Rodgers promises 'fresher' Celtic after break

Media playback is not supported on this device We'll be back fresher and better - Rodgers

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will return from the winter break "fresher and better" after ending 2017 with a 0-0 draw with Rangers.

Rodgers hinted at new arrivals and players departing during the January transfer window.

But he insists there have been no offers for his players.

"There's no doubt getting to this point of the season, we need that recovery to get that freshness back into the legs again," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"We'll get away, we'll recover now, we'll work very, very hard when we get away and we'll be back for the second part of the season fresher and better."

Asked if there would be new arrivals in the coming weeks, Rodgers replied: "I suspect so. There are probably some players that'll go out, that'll want to play games and obviously of course January's a month where you like to strengthen as well so I'm sure there'll be something done."

Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion and came off during the second half of Saturday's Old Firm derby.

And Rodgers said he "wouldn't know" if the 21-year-old French striker had played his last game for Celtic.

"It's not something that I've even thought of," said the manager. "We've had nothing for any player."

Of Dembele's performance against Rangers, Rodgers said: "Collectively we are a team. It's not just in isolation one player. We have a responsibility to get it into our front players with a bit more quality. Just one of them games when we didn't have too many opportunities but his physicality was important for us.

"First half we had created the better chances in the game, and some of the opportunities - how we didn't score them.

"It made it a wee bit difficult for us in the second half. If we score that first goal then of course it can really change the mentality in the game so we didn't quite get that.

"And then second half we had to defend a little bit more than what he had in the first half. They didn't create virtually anything in the first half but second half they had a couple of chance - one half-chance and one real, real good chance that Craig Gordon makes a great save from.

"So probably a point apiece is what both teams deserve.

"It's a great credit to the players that after our game against Hearts, it's the fourth clean sheet in a row and they've showed a great mentality - okay, you can't win then you certainly don't lose it and that's a resilience and a resolve that the players clearly have."