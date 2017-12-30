BBC Sport - Chelsea 5-0 Stoke: Victory caps great year - Antonio Conte
Victory caps great year for Chelsea - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side must improve despite beating Stoke 5-0 to round off a "great year" for the Blues.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 5-0 Stoke
