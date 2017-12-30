Premier League stats: Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy, Stoke & Peru

Mohamed Salah has already scored 24 goals this season for club and country - not bad for a new signing!

Jamie Vardy kept up his fine record against Liverpool, sorry Stoke ship more goals and we have a new Peruvian goalscorer in the top flight.

Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League games:

. The Egyptian as been directly involved in 22 goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season (17 goals, five assists). Salah (23 goals) has scored more goals in all club competitions this season than eight Premier League clubs - Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brighton, Swansea, West Brom, Huddersfield, Southampton and Newcastle.

had put Leicester ahead and 22 of his 51 league goals (43%) have come against 'big six' opposition (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) - that is more than any other player since he arrived in the Premier League. What's the opposite of a 'flat-track bully'? Vardy particularly enjoys scoring against Liverpool. Saturday's goal at Anfield was his seventh against the Reds, and he has scored more league goals against Liverpool than versus any other team. In fact, only Andrew Cole (11) and Thierry Henry (eight) have scored more Premier League goals against Liverpool than Vardy.

were hammered 5-0 at Chelsea after starting with two teenagers - Thomas Edwards and Josh Tymon - for the first time in the Premier League. The Potters have registered a league-low two clean sheets in the top flight this season. Indeed, in Europe's big five leagues (England, France, Germany Italy and Spain), only Serie A strugglers Benevento have kept fewer (one).

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton. The Magpies have scored just two goals from 71 shots in their six league games at St James' Park since the start of November (2.8%).

score his first Premier League goal. The winger became only the fourth Peruvian to score in the competition, after Nolberto Solano (49), Herlyn Zuniga (three) and Claudio Pizarro (two). Joshua King created Bournemouth's opener in their win against Everton before going off injured. King has had a hand in 31 Premier League goals for Bournemouth (24 goals, seven assists), 12 more than any other player.

