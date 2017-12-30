BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley: Dyche can't fathom "blatant" penalty
Dyche unhappy with penalty decision
Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes his side were denied a clear penalty during their 0-0 draw away at Huddersfield Town.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley
