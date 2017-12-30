BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Eddie Howe delighted to be out of relegation zone
Huge to be out of the bottom three - Howe
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe tells Match of the Day's Gary Lineker it is "huge" for his side to be out of the bottom three after their 2-1 win against Everton.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Premier League manager reaction
