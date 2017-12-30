BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Mistakes cost us - Sam Allardyce
Everton victim of their own errors - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Sam Allardyce says Everton's mistakes cost them, as he suffered his first defeat as Toffees boss, losing 2-1 away to Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Premier League manager reaction
