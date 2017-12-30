Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon says Rangers cannot win today's Old Firm match if his side play to their potential when the pair meet at Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Gordon says captain Scott Brown has an amazing ability to inspire his team-mates for derby matches with his passionate pre-match team-talks. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the club's board, not manager Graeme Murty, will be to blame if the Ibrox outfit are on the wrong end of a hiding from their city rivals. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reckons confidence is the key to his side's derby dominance over Rangers. (Daily Record)

Nottingham Forest target Wes Foderingham is focused on today's Old Firm derby

Chris Sutton says Celtic will be making a huge mistake if they sell Moussa Dembele for anything less than £25million, with the French striker linked with a move away from Glasgow in January. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, now in charge of Nottingham Forest, is planning a January swoop to sign Ibrox keeper Wes Foderingham. (Scottish Sun)

Focusing on today's Old Firm derby, Foderingham insists Rangers can get a result at Celtic Park despite their poor recent record against their rivals. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has laughed off claims from Hibs counterpart Neil Lennon that the Jambos "kicked his side off the park" in Wednesday's Edinburgh derby, insisting Lennon "made a career out of kicking people". (Scotsman)

Levein also said Hearts' Connor Randall was elbowed by Hibs' Anthony Stokes during the game but that he would "not go running to his mummy" about such incidents. (Scotsman)

Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards is convinced his side will beat Ross County to move off bottom spot in the table ahead of the winter break. (Herald)

Motherwell manager Stevie Robinson has praised Rangers counterpart Graeme Murty for absolving Well defender Cedric Kipre of any blame after his challenge on Ryan Jack. Many Rangers fans were unhappy with Murty's stance, with Robinson highlighting his "bravery" for saying the defender did not mean to hurt Jack. (Herald)

Twins Ross and Robbie McCrorie have expressed their delight at agreeing new four-and-a-half year contracts with Rangers. (Herald)

Hearts' John Souttar was tipped for big things when he broke into the Dundee United top team at the age of 16

Hearts manager Craig Levein reckons defender John Souttar will be ready for a move to England in the summer, as he insisted the 21-year-old is the club's most sellable asset. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn insists he does not regret his move to South Korea but revealed he missed life in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Hearts are preparing for a fresh bid from Wigan as they look to land Jamie Walker, who is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move in January. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill says league points are all-important when his side meet Glasgow on Saturday, with winning the 1872 Cup "not high" on his list of priorities. (Scotsman)

Edinburgh's Sam Hidalgo-Clyne reckons his side "want it more" than Glasgow as they prepare for another bruising encounter. (Herald)

Gary Graham, son of former Scotland international George, has been called into the England training squad ahead of the Six Nations. (Scotsman)