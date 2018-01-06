Scottish League Two
Elgin0Clyde0

Elgin City v Clyde

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McDonald
  • 5Eadie
  • 3Allan
  • 10Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Smith
  • 7Elbouzedi
  • 9Byrne
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Dodd
  • 14McLeish
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Scott
  • 17Bronsky
  • 18McDade
  • 21Dear

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 4McNiff
  • 2Home
  • 5Munro
  • 3Lowdon
  • 8Lang
  • 6Breslin
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 9Osadolor
  • 11Love
  • 10Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Stewart
  • 14Gormley
  • 15Lamont
  • 16Ramsay
  • 17Duffie
  • 18Ferguson
  • 21Trialist
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

Foul by Jack Breslin (Clyde).

Zak Elbouzedi (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2011632820839
2Peterhead18122445192638
3Stenhousemuir1996431211033
4Annan Athletic207852316729
5Stirling1884632221028
6Elgin197483035-525
7Berwick186481429-1522
8Clyde172961927-815
9Edinburgh City1934121330-1713
10Cowdenbeath1817101026-1610
View full Scottish League Two table

