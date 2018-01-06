Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Peterhead0

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6Marsh
  • 8Ferry
  • 10Paton
  • 11Cook
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9Scott

Substitutes

  • 12McMenamin
  • 14Ferns
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth
  • 19Halleran

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Robertson
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 20Leitch
  • 18Brown
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Riley
  • 14McLean
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt blocked. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2011632820839
2Peterhead18122445192638
3Stenhousemuir1996431211033
4Annan Athletic207852316729
5Stirling1884632221028
6Elgin197483035-525
7Berwick186481429-1522
8Clyde172961927-815
9Edinburgh City1934121330-1713
10Cowdenbeath1817101026-1610
