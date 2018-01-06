Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Stenhousemuir v Peterhead
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 6Marsh
- 8Ferry
- 10Paton
- 11Cook
- 7McGuigan
- 9Scott
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Ferns
- 15Paterson
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Halleran
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 20Leitch
- 18Brown
- 33Gibson
- 9McAllister
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 11Riley
- 14McLean
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.