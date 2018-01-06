Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Montrose0

Annan Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Omar
  • 4Moxon
  • 11Luke
  • 9Smith
  • 10Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Hogg
  • 16Bell
  • 17Rutkiewicz

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 3Steeves
  • 24Milne
  • 8Watson
  • 17Redman
  • 7Webster
  • 9Fraser
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 2Masson
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Campbell
  • 22McLaren
Referee:
Steven Reid

Live Text

Brandon Luke (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic).

Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2011632820839
2Peterhead18122445192638
3Stenhousemuir1996431211033
4Annan Athletic207852316729
5Stirling1884632221028
6Elgin197483035-525
7Berwick186481429-1522
8Clyde172961927-815
9Edinburgh City1934121330-1713
10Cowdenbeath1817101026-1610
View full Scottish League Two table

