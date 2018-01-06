Brandon Luke (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Annan Athletic v Montrose
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7Orsi
- 8Omar
- 4Moxon
- 11Luke
- 9Smith
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Sonkur
- 15Hogg
- 16Bell
- 17Rutkiewicz
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 3Steeves
- 24Milne
- 8Watson
- 17Redman
- 7Webster
- 9Fraser
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 2Masson
- 15Cavanagh
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Campbell
- 22McLaren
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Live Text
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic).
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.