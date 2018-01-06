Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Edinburgh City0

Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 11Whittaker
  • 7Mullen
  • 6Miller
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 10Smith
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 12Rutherford
  • 14Syme
  • 15Henderson
  • 16Smith
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Garden
  • 19Connelly

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 24Tena
  • 10BeattieSubstituted forHarrisonat 9'minutes
  • 28Scullion
  • 12Hall
  • 5Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 15Henderson
  • 11Grimes
  • 19Shepherd
  • 18El Alagui

Substitutes

  • 2Caddow
  • 4Harrison
  • 9Donnelly-Kay
  • 16Blues
  • 20Morton
  • 26Mackie
  • 27Allan
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Live Text

Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Craig Beattie because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Mark Fotheringham (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2011632820839
2Peterhead18122445192638
3Stenhousemuir1996431211033
4Annan Athletic207852316729
5Stirling1884632221028
6Elgin197483035-525
7Berwick186481429-1522
8Clyde172961927-815
9Edinburgh City1934121330-1713
10Cowdenbeath1817101026-1610
