Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2McInally
- 4Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 11Whittaker
- 7Mullen
- 6Miller
- 8Fotheringham
- 10Smith
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 12Rutherford
- 14Syme
- 15Henderson
- 16Smith
- 17Trialist
- 18Garden
- 19Connelly
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 24Tena
- 10BeattieSubstituted forHarrisonat 9'minutes
- 28Scullion
- 12Hall
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 15Henderson
- 11Grimes
- 19Shepherd
- 18El Alagui
Substitutes
- 2Caddow
- 4Harrison
- 9Donnelly-Kay
- 16Blues
- 20Morton
- 26Mackie
- 27Allan
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Live Text
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Craig Beattie because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Mark Fotheringham (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.