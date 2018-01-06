Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 5Smith
- 2McGeachie
- 3Noble
- 8Black
- 14Robertson
- 6Hamilton
- 11Kavanagh
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 7McLaughlin
- 12Banner
- 15Davidson
- 16Dickson
- 17Foden
- 18Caddis
- 19McMullan
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 16Wilson
- 6Fairbairn
- 5McKinlay
- 22Godinho
- 12Irving
- 4Notman
- 13Stewart
- 18McDonald
- 10McKenna
- 8Lavery
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 7Murrell
- 7Thomson
- 11Phillips
- 15Cook
- 17Orru
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- David Munro
Live Text
Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jonathon Fairbairn.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.