Scottish League Two
Stirling0Berwick0

Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 5Smith
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Noble
  • 8Black
  • 14Robertson
  • 6Hamilton
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McLaughlin
  • 12Banner
  • 15Davidson
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Foden
  • 18Caddis
  • 19McMullan

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 16Wilson
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 5McKinlay
  • 22Godinho
  • 12Irving
  • 4Notman
  • 13Stewart
  • 18McDonald
  • 10McKenna
  • 8Lavery

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 7Murrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 11Phillips
  • 15Cook
  • 17Orru
  • 20Brennan
Referee:
David Munro

Live Text

Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jonathon Fairbairn.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2011632820839
2Peterhead18122445192638
3Stenhousemuir1996431211033
4Annan Athletic207852316729
5Stirling1884632221028
6Elgin197483035-525
7Berwick186481429-1522
8Clyde172961927-815
9Edinburgh City1934121330-1713
10Cowdenbeath1817101026-1610
View full Scottish League Two table

