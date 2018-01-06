Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0East Fife0

Airdrieonians v East Fife

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 4McGregor
  • 2Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 8McIntosh
  • 5Watt
  • 6Edwards
  • 10Hastie
  • 11Fry
  • 9Furtado

Substitutes

  • 12Russell
  • 14Brown
  • 15Higgins
  • 16Leighton
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Truesdale
  • 19Cowie

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 3Docherty
  • 15Millar
  • 7Lamont
  • 19Flanagan
  • 11Wilkie
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 8Slattery
  • 10Willis
  • 17Mutch
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Hurst
Referee:
David Lowe

Live Text

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Chris Kane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Linton.

Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21152458263247
2Raith Rovers19134240152543
3Alloa198562823529
4Arbroath198383729827
5Stranraer207583034-426
6Airdrieonians206772836-825
7East Fife2173113139-824
8Albion196584042-223
9Queen's Park2146112142-2118
10Forfar2144131845-2716
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired