Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Airdrieonians v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 4McGregor
- 2Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 8McIntosh
- 5Watt
- 6Edwards
- 10Hastie
- 11Fry
- 9Furtado
Substitutes
- 12Russell
- 14Brown
- 15Higgins
- 16Leighton
- 17Kerr
- 18Truesdale
- 19Cowie
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 3Docherty
- 15Millar
- 7Lamont
- 19Flanagan
- 11Wilkie
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 8Slattery
- 10Willis
- 17Mutch
- 20Reilly
- 21Hurst
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Live Text
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Chris Kane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.