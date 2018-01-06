Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Forfar0

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 18McKay
  • 14Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 12Matthews
  • 10Vaughan
  • 8Robertson
  • 19Zanatta
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 3Watson
  • 4Herron
  • 6Berry
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Lennox
  • 20Hendry

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Trialist
  • 8Millar
  • 6Malone
  • 7Cox
  • 9Aitken
  • 11Duthie
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Cregg
  • 14See
  • 15Lochhead
  • 16McBride
  • 17McNaughton
  • 18Hilson
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Live Text

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Eddie Malone.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Attempt blocked. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21152458263247
2Raith Rovers19134240152543
3Alloa198562823529
4Arbroath198383729827
5Stranraer207583034-426
6Airdrieonians206772836-825
7East Fife2173113139-824
8Albion196584042-223
9Queen's Park2146112142-2118
10Forfar2144131845-2716
