Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 18McKay
- 14Davidson
- 5Murray
- 12Matthews
- 10Vaughan
- 8Robertson
- 19Zanatta
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3Watson
- 4Herron
- 6Berry
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Lennox
- 20Hendry
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Trialist
- 8Millar
- 6Malone
- 7Cox
- 9Aitken
- 11Duthie
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Cregg
- 14See
- 15Lochhead
- 16McBride
- 17McNaughton
- 18Hilson
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Live Text
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Attempt blocked. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.