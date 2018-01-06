Scottish League One
Alloa0Albion0

Alloa Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 6Robertson
  • 4Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Crane
  • 5Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 7Stewart
  • 10Crossan
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Malcolm
  • 14Cawley
  • 15McKeown
  • 16Martin
  • 17Hoggan
  • 18Cunningham
  • 21Wilson

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Lightbody
  • 4Reid
  • 5Perry
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 8Davidson
  • 6Holmes
  • 7Fisher
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Shields
  • 11Vitoria

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Hopkins
  • 15Gallagher
  • 16Higgins
  • 17Wright
  • 18Guthrie
  • 19Watters
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21152458263247
2Raith Rovers19134240152543
3Alloa198562823529
4Arbroath198383729827
5Stranraer207583034-426
6Airdrieonians206772836-825
7East Fife2173113139-824
8Albion196584042-223
9Queen's Park2146112142-2118
10Forfar2144131845-2716
View full Scottish League One table

