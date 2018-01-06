Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alloa Athletic v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 6Robertson
- 4Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 5Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 7Stewart
- 10Crossan
- 11Flannigan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Malcolm
- 14Cawley
- 15McKeown
- 16Martin
- 17Hoggan
- 18Cunningham
- 21Wilson
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2Lightbody
- 4Reid
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 8Davidson
- 6Holmes
- 7Fisher
- 10Trouten
- 9Shields
- 11Vitoria
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Hopkins
- 15Gallagher
- 16Higgins
- 17Wright
- 18Guthrie
- 19Watters
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
Home TeamAlloaAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.