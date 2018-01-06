Scottish League One
Ayr1Arbroath0

Ayr United v Arbroath

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 14Ferguson
  • 2Higgins
  • 26Reid
  • 3Boyle
  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 28Bell
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 9Moore
  • 15Hilton
  • 18Faulds
  • 20Avci
  • 22Balfour
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Linn
  • 8Martin
  • 5Yule
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Denholm
  • 10Wallace
  • 9McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Prunty
  • 15Kader
  • 16McCord
  • 17Gold
  • 18Henry
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Live Text

Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21152458263247
2Raith Rovers19134240152543
3Alloa198562823529
4Arbroath198383729827
5Stranraer207583034-426
6Airdrieonians206772836-825
7East Fife2173113139-824
8Albion196584042-223
9Queen's Park2146112142-2118
10Forfar2144131845-2716
View full Scottish League One table

