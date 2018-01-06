Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Ayr United v Arbroath
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 26Reid
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 28Bell
- 10Forrest
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 15Hilton
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 22Balfour
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Linn
- 8Martin
- 5Yule
- 6Whatley
- 11Denholm
- 10Wallace
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Prunty
- 15Kader
- 16McCord
- 17Gold
- 18Henry
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.