Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen's Park v Stranraer
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 11Burns
- 4Green
- 5Cummins
- 3Summers
- 2McVey
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Leitch
- 10Donnelly
- 8Brady
- 9Mortimer
Substitutes
- 12Docherty
- 14Orr
- 15McGhee
- 16MacLennan
- 17McGrory
- 18Mooney
- 20Muir
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 12McGowan
- 23Thomson
- 19Beith
- 11Anderson
- 16Turner
- 17Elliott
- 14Okoh
Substitutes
- 7Woods
- 13Mclaren
- 15Mclaughlin
- 18Gray
- 20Lyon
- 21Holland
- 25Scott
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box from a direct free kick.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.