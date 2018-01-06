Scottish League One
Queen's Park0Stranraer0

Queen's Park v Stranraer

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 11Burns
  • 4Green
  • 5Cummins
  • 3Summers
  • 2McVey
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 8Brady
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Docherty
  • 14Orr
  • 15McGhee
  • 16MacLennan
  • 17McGrory
  • 18Mooney
  • 20Muir

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 12McGowan
  • 23Thomson
  • 19Beith
  • 11Anderson
  • 16Turner
  • 17Elliott
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 7Woods
  • 13Mclaren
  • 15Mclaughlin
  • 18Gray
  • 20Lyon
  • 21Holland
  • 25Scott
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box from a direct free kick.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21152458263247
2Raith Rovers19134240152543
3Alloa198562823529
4Arbroath198383729827
5Stranraer207583034-426
6Airdrieonians206772836-825
7East Fife2173113139-824
8Albion196584042-223
9Queen's Park2146112142-2118
10Forfar2144131845-2716
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired