Goal! Brechin City 1, Morton 0. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Jackson.
Brechin City v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 14Lynas
- 2McLean
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 7Tapping
- 21Sinclair
- 17McLennan
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 3Dyer
- 4Fusco
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 5Lamie
- 19Gasparotto
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 4O'Ware
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 9Quitongo
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 7Oliver
- 12Tidser
- 16Strapp
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 26Iredale
- 27Farrell
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Live Text
Goal!
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.