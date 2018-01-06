Scottish Championship
Brechin1Morton0

Brechin City v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 14Lynas
  • 2McLean
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 7Tapping
  • 21Sinclair
  • 17McLennan
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 3Dyer
  • 4Fusco
  • 10Layne
  • 11Watt
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 5Lamie
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 4O'Ware
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 9Quitongo
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 7Oliver
  • 12Tidser
  • 16Strapp
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 26Iredale
  • 27Farrell
Referee:
John McKendrick

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Morton 0. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Jackson.

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

