Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Dundee Utd1

Falkirk v Dundee United

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 2Kidd
  • 42Robson
  • 43Nelson
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
  • 45Welsh

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 17Robson
  • 5Quinn
  • 3Scobbie
  • 32Mason
  • 16Flood
  • 15Slater
  • 19Keatings
  • 12Stanton
  • 11King
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 4Durnan
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 28Smith
  • 38Chalmers
  • 58Lyng
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Dundee United 1. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings.

Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Brandon Mason (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21134438231543
2Dundee Utd20133430171342
3Livingston198742923631
4Dunfermline2086636241230
5Queen of Sth207763227528
6Morton197662620627
7Inverness CT206772222025
8Dumbarton204971525-1021
9Falkirk192891230-1814
10Brechin2013161645-296
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired