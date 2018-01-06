Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Falkirk v Dundee United
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 43Nelson
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 17Harris
- 28Craigen
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 17Robson
- 5Quinn
- 3Scobbie
- 32Mason
- 16Flood
- 15Slater
- 19Keatings
- 12Stanton
- 11King
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 4Durnan
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 28Smith
- 38Chalmers
- 58Lyng
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Dundee United 1. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings.
Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Brandon Mason (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
