Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
St Mirren v Inverness CT
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 16McShane
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 21Stewart
- 27Mullen
- 31O'Keefe
- 39Erhahon
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 2Raven
- 5Warren
- 22McKay
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 24Trafford
- 10Doran Cogan
- 4Chalmers
- 9Baird
- 8AustinSubstituted forOakleyat 9'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 14Oakley
- 15Mulraney
- 16Calder
- 17Seedorf
- 20Bell
- 32Brown
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Nathan Austin because of an injury.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
