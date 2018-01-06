Scottish Championship
St Mirren0Inverness CT0

St Mirren v Inverness CT

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 21Stewart
  • 27Mullen
  • 31O'Keefe
  • 39Erhahon

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2Raven
  • 5Warren
  • 22McKay
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 24Trafford
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 4Chalmers
  • 9Baird
  • 8AustinSubstituted forOakleyat 9'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 14Oakley
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 20Bell
  • 32Brown
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Nathan Austin because of an injury.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21134438231543
2Dundee Utd20133430171342
3Livingston198742923631
4Dunfermline2086636241230
5Queen of Sth207763227528
6Morton197662620627
7Inverness CT206772222025
8Dumbarton204971525-1021
9Falkirk192891230-1814
10Brechin2013161645-296
View full Scottish Championship table

