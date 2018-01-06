Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Livingston v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 3Longridge
- 17Robinson
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 21Penrice
- 23De Vita
- 9Todorov
- 15Mackin
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 11Cadden
- 16Knox
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- 24Thompson
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Rooney
- 5Brownlie
- 15Kerr
- 24Mercer
- 17Murray
- 12ThomsonBooked at 9mins
- 8Rankin
- 25Dykes
- 10Kane
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 7Stirling
- 18Fergusson
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 26Gourlay
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Booking
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dangerous play by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Nikolay Todorov.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Raffaele De Vita.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.