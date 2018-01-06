Scottish Championship
Livingston0Queen of Sth0

Livingston v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 4Lithgow
  • 26Halkett
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Robinson
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 21Penrice
  • 23De Vita
  • 9Todorov
  • 15Mackin

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 11Cadden
  • 16Knox
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
  • 24Thompson

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Mercer
  • 17Murray
  • 12ThomsonBooked at 9mins
  • 8Rankin
  • 25Dykes
  • 10Kane
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 7Stirling
  • 18Fergusson
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
  • 26Gourlay
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Booking

Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dangerous play by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Nikolay Todorov.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Raffaele De Vita.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21134438231543
2Dundee Utd20133430171342
3Livingston198742923631
4Dunfermline2086636241230
5Queen of Sth207763227528
6Morton197662620627
7Inverness CT206772222025
8Dumbarton204971525-1021
9Falkirk192891230-1814
10Brechin2013161645-296
View full Scottish Championship table

