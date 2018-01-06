Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dumbarton v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 15Hill
- 22Dick
- 6Carswell
- 55Barr
- 7Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 10Walsh
- 16Morrison
Substitutes
- 11Johnston
- 17Roy
- 19Ewings
- 21Handling
- 27Nade
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 5Morris
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 23Smith
- 30Burt
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.