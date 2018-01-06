Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Dunfermline0

Dumbarton v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 15Hill
  • 22Dick
  • 6Carswell
  • 55Barr
  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Walsh
  • 16Morrison

Substitutes

  • 11Johnston
  • 17Roy
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 15Paton
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 5Morris
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 23Smith
  • 30Burt
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21134438231543
2Dundee Utd20133430171342
3Livingston198742923631
4Dunfermline2086636241230
5Queen of Sth207763227528
6Morton197662620627
7Inverness CT206772222025
8Dumbarton204971525-1021
9Falkirk192891230-1814
10Brechin2013161645-296
View full Scottish Championship table

