Wrexham v Torquay United

Tommy O'Sullivan
Tommy O'Sullivan and his older brother Sam have both played for Newport County

Wrexham manager Dean Keates can call on Akil Wright after turning his loan from Fleetwood Town into a permanent move.

Torquay have been busy in the transfer market and could give two debuts at the Racecourse Ground.

Defender Miche Efete has had his loan extended and former Cardiff midfielder Tommy O'Sullivan has joined on a temporary switch from Plymouth Argyle.

Wrexham are bidding to reassert their promotion credentials while Torquay are bottom of the National League.

Saturday 6th January 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • BarrowBarrow15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • BromleyBromley15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00ChesterChester
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • WokingWoking15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield28166638261254
2Aldershot28139644291548
3Sutton United2813784034646
4Dover281112537211645
5Wrexham2712962722545
6Bromley28128846361044
7Tranmere27127841251643
8Boreham Wood271110637271043
9Dag & Red27119740301042
10Ebbsfleet2791263931839
11Maidenhead United2891093740-337
12Maidstone United2691073034-437
13Fylde259884136535
14Woking26104123439-534
15Hartlepool2789102934-533
16Halifax2889113138-733
17Gateshead2571173226632
18Eastleigh2761383640-431
19Leyton Orient2887133542-731
20Barrow2879123539-430
21Solihull Moors2865172645-1923
22Chester26410122343-2022
23Guiseley26410122346-2322
24Torquay2748152341-1820
