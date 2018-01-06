Women's Super League 1
Bristol City Women2Everton Ladies1

Bristol City Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 3Brown
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 4Matthews
  • 12Allen
  • 21Turner
  • 7Arthur
  • 20Biesmans
  • 9Daniels
  • 16Estcourt
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Leach
  • 10Fergusson
  • 13Watson
  • 14Palmer
  • 15Goddard
  • 19Wilson
  • 24Nolan

Everton Ladies

  • 13Durack
  • 3Turner
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 5WormSubstituted forMagillat 68'minutes
  • 20Finnigan
  • 8BrettSubstituted forChanceat 78'minutes
  • 12James
  • 11Kelly
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk
  • 7Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forGreenat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 10Magill
  • 14Munsterman
  • 17Chance
  • 21Green
  • 26Bryson
Referee:
James Durkin
Attendance:
710

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).

Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Olivia Chance replaces Jodie Brett.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City WFC 2, Everton Ladies 1. Georgia Brougham (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

Foul by Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies).

Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Simone Magill replaces Siri Worm.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Mollie Green replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City WFC 2, Everton Ladies 0. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Bristol City WFC. Yana Daniels draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC).

Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgia Brougham (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Gabby George.

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabby George (Everton Ladies).

Second Half

Second Half begins Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0.

Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001951415
2Chelsea Ladies54102121913
3Liverpool Ladies64021551012
4Arsenal Women5311118310
5Sunderland Ladies7304518-139
6Reading Women522112578
7Bristol City Women6213417-137
8Everton Ladies72051112-16
9B'ham City Ladies6114711-44
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006022-220
View full Women's Super League 1 table

