Goal! Sunderland Ladies 1, Birmingham City Ladies 0. Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Sunderland Ladies v Birmingham City Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 14Sharp
- 4Stewart
- 6Williams
- 16Pitman
- 37Staniforth
- 8Lipka
- 20Bruinenberg
- 11Wyne
- 28Galloway
- 7RamshawSubstituted forJoiceat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Sjoman
- 9Koren
- 17Joice
- 18Lambert
- 25Barker
- 27Gibson
- 31Preuss
B'ham City Ladies
- 29Hampton
- 4Carter
- 3Sargeant
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 15Wellings
- 26Ladd
- 8Mayling
- 14Follis
- 11Hegerberg
- 17Williams
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 7Ayisi
- 13Ewers
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- 28Stenson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies).
Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies).
Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 0.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).
Delay in match Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies).
Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Attempt blocked. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice replaces Keira Ramshaw because of an injury.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Bruinenberg.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.