Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Liverpool Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies
Line-ups
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 3Harris
- 4StoneySubstituted forTurnerat 68'minutes
- 5Bonner
- 22GreenwoodSubstituted forJohnsonat 77'minutes
- 6Ingle
- 8Coombs
- 36Hodson
- 10Weir
- 9Clarke
- 11EnglandSubstituted forLonghurstat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Turner
- 7Longhurst
- 18Johnson
- 19Rodgers
- 23Flaherty
- 26Fletcher
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 2Evans
- 3BurridgeSubstituted forLambeat 84'minutes
- 5Cousins
- 6Green
- 9Heatherson
- 11LawrenceSubstituted forHignettat 77'minutes
- 16Jackson
- 18PuseySubstituted forSawyerat 78'minutes
- 27Evans
- 28Aldridge
Substitutes
- 7Sawyer
- 15Hignett
- 19Lambe
- 24Robinson
- 25Buxton
- Referee:
- Helen Byrne
- Attendance:
- 453
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Harriet Lambe replaces Leah Burridge.
Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Leah Burridge.
Attempt saved. Martha Harris (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Paige Sawyer replaces Ella Pusey.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Rachel Hignett replaces Nadia Lawrence.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ali Johnson replaces Alex Greenwood.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 8, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jessica Clarke.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Amy Turner replaces Casey Stoney.
Foul by Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies).
Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies).
Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Kate Longhurst replaces Beth England.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 7, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 6, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 5, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 4, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nadia Lawrence.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Attempt saved. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match report to follow.