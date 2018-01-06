Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies8Yeovil Town Ladies0

Liverpool Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies

Line-ups

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 3Harris
  • 4StoneySubstituted forTurnerat 68'minutes
  • 5Bonner
  • 22GreenwoodSubstituted forJohnsonat 77'minutes
  • 6Ingle
  • 8Coombs
  • 36Hodson
  • 10Weir
  • 9Clarke
  • 11EnglandSubstituted forLonghurstat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Turner
  • 7Longhurst
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Rodgers
  • 23Flaherty
  • 26Fletcher

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Evans
  • 3BurridgeSubstituted forLambeat 84'minutes
  • 5Cousins
  • 6Green
  • 9Heatherson
  • 11LawrenceSubstituted forHignettat 77'minutes
  • 16Jackson
  • 18PuseySubstituted forSawyerat 78'minutes
  • 27Evans
  • 28Aldridge

Substitutes

  • 7Sawyer
  • 15Hignett
  • 19Lambe
  • 24Robinson
  • 25Buxton
Referee:
Helen Byrne
Attendance:
453

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool LadiesAway TeamYeovil Town Ladies
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home28
Away3
Shots on Target
Home14
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Harriet Lambe replaces Leah Burridge.

Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Leah Burridge.

Attempt saved. Martha Harris (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Paige Sawyer replaces Ella Pusey.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Rachel Hignett replaces Nadia Lawrence.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ali Johnson replaces Alex Greenwood.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 8, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jessica Clarke.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Amy Turner replaces Casey Stoney.

Foul by Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies).

Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies).

Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Kate Longhurst replaces Beth England.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 7, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 6, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 5, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 4, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nadia Lawrence.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Second Half

Second Half begins Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Attempt saved. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001951415
2Chelsea Ladies54102121913
3Liverpool Ladies64021551012
4Arsenal Women5311118310
5Sunderland Ladies7304518-139
6Reading Women522112578
7Bristol City Women6213417-137
8Everton Ladies72051112-16
9B'ham City Ladies6114711-44
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006022-220
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired