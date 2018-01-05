Norwich City v Chelsea

David Luiz has not played for Chelsea since the 4-0 win away at Qarabag in the Champions League on 22 November

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Norwich will be without midfielders Harrison Reed (hip) and Marco Stiepermann (groin) for the tie against 2017 FA Cup runners-up Chelsea.

Centre-half Sean Raggett will also miss out, despite returning to the club after a loan spell at Lincoln City.

Chelsea defender David Luiz could play for the first time since 22 November after recovering from a knee injury and Charly Musonda could also feature.

Eden Hazard is a doubt because of a calf injury sustained against Arsenal.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk: "It's one of the toughest draws you can get, against the reigning champions of the Premier League.

"We know it's an unbelievable task. Normally in 10 games Chelsea will win eight times and it's perhaps one time a draw - but that means there's one special day where you are able to create something special and we're looking forward to doing this.

"To be honest the Premier League title this year will go to Manchester City and the Champions League is not too easy to win, so the FA Cup is the biggest title and also a big opportunity for Chelsea.

"I think they'll pay a high importance to this game and be there with a strong squad as well."

MATCH FACTS

Norwich have been eliminated in all four previous FA Cup ties against Chelsea, most recently in the fifth round in 2006-07.

Chelsea have progressed from 20 of their last 21 FA Cup ties against non-Premier League sides, with the exception their 4-2 defeat to Bradford in January 2015.

Steven Naismith has scored six goals in his last six matches against Chelsea in all competitions, including a hat-trick last time out in the Premier League in September 2015.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 matches against Norwich in all competitions since a 3-0 defeat in December 1994 under Glenn Hoddle.