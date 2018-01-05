FA Cup - Third Round
Yeovil15:00Bradford
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Bradford City

Darren Way
Darren Way's Yeovil side beat Port Vale in a replay in the previous round

TEAM NEWS

League Two club Yeovil Town, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, will be without suspended defender Omar Sowunmi and midfielder Connor Smith.

But four new loan signings - Barnsley's Jared Bird, Liverpool's Corey Whelan, Middlesbrough's Lewis Wing and Southampton's Marcus Barnes - can play.

Third-tier Bradford City could welcome back Tyrell Robinson, Adam Thompson, Matthew Kilgallon and Dominic Poleon.

Midfielder Jake Reeves (pelvis) is out, plus defender Tony McMahon is doubtful.

MATCH FACTS

  • Yeovil have won their last three matches against Bradford, all coming in League One between 2007 and 2015.
  • Since a 4-2 win over Chelsea in January 2015, Bradford have failed to score in three away FA Cup games, though the last two have ended goalless.
  • The Glovers famously eliminated top-flight Sunderland in January 1949 in the fourth round - since then, they have reached the fourth round just twice, in 2004-05 and 2013-14.
  • Stuart McCall is set to take charge of his first FA Cup third-round tie as Bradford boss - he has managed eight matches in the competition but never beyond the second round.

