Stevenage v Reading

Stevenage striker Danny Newton will hope to be in the goals again against Reading

League Two Stevenage could hand a debut to goalkeeper Tom King for their FA Cup meeting with Championship Reading after he joined on loan from Millwall.

Otherwise Darren Sarll may name the same side that beat Cheltenham 4-1.

Under-pressure Reading boss Jaap Stam looks set to bring Tiago Ilori, George Evans, Omar Richards and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back into the team.

Forward Joseph Mendes and midfielder Stephen Quinn (both knee) are continuing to step up rehabilitation.

The Royals are just four points above the Championship relegation zone and without a win in six matches, while Stevenage are 15th in the fourth tier.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Each game that you go into you try as hard as you can to get the result.

"It's not going to be easy in this game as we need to rest certain players at this moment when it's hard to get results.

"If you're winning games, there's a positive feeling and you feel the knocks a little less.

"We'll need to assess the players in how they are and we'll need to make choices."

